ISL 2019-20: FC Goa's complete fixture list
ISL
The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019. The opening match of the season sees Kerala Blasters FC take on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.
Last season's finalists kickstart their season with a home game against Chennaiyin FC on 23rd October 2019.
The Gaurs will play their first away game of the season on 1st November when they take on last year's semifinalists NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Here's their complete fixture list: