ISL: FC Goa thrash Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad were outplayed in all areas of the field by FC Goa...

Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas scored a brace as thrashed Hyderabad 4-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

Interim coach Clifford Miranda, who took over from Sergio Lobera, made no alterations to the side that started in the 4-2 win over Odisha FC a week ago.

Hyderabad interim coach Javier Gurri made one change to bring in Nestor Gordillo in place of Giles Barnes after their defeat to .

Ferran Corominas was denied from close range by former FC Goa goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani in the seventh minute after Jackichand Singh whipped in a cross from the right. Minutes later, Marcelinho hit the side-netting of Goa's goal.

Boumous latched on to mistimed shot by Mandar Rao Dessai in the box after in the 19th minute to give Goa the breakthrough and almost immediately, Marcelinho struck the post off a Marko Stankovic flag-kick.

In the 31st minute, Adil Khan played a suicidal pass in his own half and Lenny Rodrigues charged in to intercept the same but his shot came off the outside the left post.