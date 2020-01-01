ISL 2019-20: FC Goa ease past Mumbai City FC

The Goans, in their penultimate game of the league stage, made a strong case for themselves in the hunt for the top spot

(36 points) go three points clear of at the top of the (ISL) 2019-20 standings after a 5-2 win over FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday.

Rowllin Borges (18') and Bipin Singh (57') attempted a comeback against the home side while Mohammed Rafique (87') turned one in his own goal, but not before the damage was already done by Ferran Corominas (20', 80'), Hugo Boumous (37') and Jackichand Singh (39').

The Gaurs interim coach Clifford Miranda had made no alterations to his side that drubbed Hyderabad 4-1, and had Edu Bedia back from suspension starting on the bench.

For the visitors, Moudou Sougou returned from suspension to replace the suspended Amine Chermiti while Jorge Costa made two other changes by bringing in Bidyananda Singh and Bipin in place of Sourav Das and Raynier Fernandes.

After no real threat at goal in the intial minutes, the 18th minute brought about the opening goal from a melee inside the Goa box from where Subhasish Bose laid it off for Borges and the Goan's shot took a deflection off the heel of Mandar Rao Dessai that deceived Mohammad Nawaz in goal.

And just two minutes later, Corominas did a give and go into the box as Jacichand's cross was brought down by Boumous for the Spaniard to blast in the equaliser.

Carlos Pena glanced a Brandon Fernandes flag-kick across the face of goal where Boumous got ahead of Pratik Chowdhary to head in Goa's second, moments before the Frenchman initiated a move from which Corominas found the run of Jackichand inside the box for the winger to flick past Amrinder Singh in the 39th minute.

Jackichand had two more opportunities begging for his finish - off another through pass from Corominas and a cross from the left by Mandar before half-time.

The Goan defense uncharacteristically stood mere spectators as Borges was allowed to pull back a pass for Bipin to shoot past Nawaz to make it 3-2 in the 57th minute.

Nawaz had to be alert to deny Borges' shot and Sougou's header on target around the hour-mark just after Jackichand squandered a chance on the other side that left an unmarked Corominas disappointed.

The 68th minute saw a shot by Boumous blocked by Chowdhary in one of the lesser chances that befell Goa in the second half before Corominas plugged in from Boumous' pass in the box in the 80th minute.

If that was not enough, Rodrigues' shot came off Rafique into his own net in the 87th minute from a rebound of Corominas' shot from inside the box.