Ferran Corominas: 'Indian football is set for greater things'

The former Espanyol player, however, feels that the level of the ISL is not up to some other countries in Asia

Ferran Corominas has lit almost every venue in the three years he has spent with in the (ISL).

The forward, who has not yet penned an extention with the Gaurs or any other club yet, looks back at his time at the Gaurs fondly.

"Everything went very well," he told Goal. "Always playing, having good results and scoring goals. Only the first year, the first days, adaptation to the country was difficult."

More teams

However, even though the club has become the first Indian team to be entitled a place in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) group stage, Corominas is not entirely convinced that ISL clubs are ready to embark on a deep run in the continent's premier club championship.

It must be noted that Indian clubs haven't fared that well in the continental tournaments in the recent past with failing to get into the group stages this season while and did not make it out of the group last year.

"I think that the level of the Indian (Super) League is not up to other countries to compete and win the Asian championship, but little by little the level of soccer (football) in will grow and it can be a great power in the future," the Spaniard certified.

Corominas also believes has a good pool of talented players and listed out some of the names that caught his eye.

"There are many good players in India - Brandon (Fernandes), Liston (Colaco), (Mohammad) Nawas, Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu), (Sunil) Chhetri, Sahal (Abdul Samad), Raynier (Fernandes), (Anirudh) Thapa," he named in one breath.

Coro, who has a degree in psychology, feels that coaching himself is an option for him but is yet to take a conclusive decision on his future.

He added, "I don’t know if in the future I will be a coach but I will take out my licenses to be prepared in case I want to be it. At the moment I have already taken the first and second levels, I only need the third."