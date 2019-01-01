ISL 2019-20: Carles Cuadrat - FC Goa are always a big challenge for Bengaluru

The Bengaluru boss backed an underperforming Udanta Singh and suggested they are working on finishing chances...

Defending champions did not have the best of starts to their (ISL) season six campaign as they were held to a goalless draw against .

The Blues now have a very difficult job at hand as they are up against a strong team in who are one of the favourites to win the title this season.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat said, “We know that Goa is always a big challenge because they have a wonderful team. They have been with the same team for a long time. It will be an interesting game. Very early in the season, points are important but the season is still young.”

Cuadrat refused to speak on a possible rivalry with FC Goa’s Spanish boss Sergio Lobera and suggested that everyone should focus on the battle of the two teams rather than the coaches.

He said, “I don't think there is anything special (against) Lobera. I have the same relationship with others. It's not that you have to win against him. It is not that. Both teams try too good football and every game has a situation which either puts you or the other team in front. It is BFC against Goa. We prepare our teams well. Things are very cordial and nice between us.”

Spanish striker Michael Ownu did not have the best of debuts in the last match.

Speaking on Onwu's game, Cuadrat said, “Onwu was doing his job. He did well against two foreign centre-backs with lot of experience. Maybe he has to fight against Carlos Pena & Mourtada Fall on Monday. He is working a lot. It is a new league, new teammates and we have to support him. He is scoring in training and he is very important.”

Udanta Singh had missed an easy chance against NorthEast United and was not at his usual best. Backing the young winger, Cuadrat said, “We are working with Udanta in training (to improve his decision making in the final third). It was clear in the last game.

"He is a young player and is improving every season. He had good numbers last season. It was only the first game. It is a question of just keep going. Sometimes when you come from the national team you take some time to adapt to the team dynamics. But I am very happy with his work ethic in training.”