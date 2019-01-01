ISL 2018-19: John Gregory - NorthEast United's secrets are now out

The Chennaiyin gaffer was happy with his team's defensive performance ...

Defending champions Chennaiyin suffered yet another setback in their attempt to salvage something from their Indian Super League season, as they found themselves at the receiving end of a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of NorthEast United.

Coach John Gregory dismissed theories that the international break hampered their flow and maintained that he was fairly happy with the fight his players put in.

“Like I said yesterday, we welcomed the international break. We used it to rest some legs and prepare ourselves for the second half of the season. We also managed to bring in new players. I think the break was perfect for us,” the Englishman said.

Gregory admitted that the inexperience in the team might have played a part in the defeat. However, he was satisfied by the defensive performance of the team and mentioned that at one point he believed Chennai would sneak all three points.

“Possibly yes (we might see some new transfers in). Tonight, we had three players make their debut. We have two kids at right-back and left-back – babies who don’t have much experience. We had one or two changes in the line-up. They all fought well and did their best.”

“There was no way that NorthEast were going to score today. Kamaljit (Singh) made one or two good saves and we also made a couple of good clearances. The defenders were throwing themselves at every challenge. I was expecting us to nick a goal somehow, the way things were going. I was expecting us to get the winner, but in the 85th minute, something else happened,” Gregory exclaimed.

Gregory believes that the new signings Halicharan Narzary and CK Vineeth lacked match practice and need time to gel into the the team. He did back them to bounce back soon.

“We did well in the first half but sort of fell apart in the second half. You could see that Halicharan (Narzary) and CK (Vineeth) looked a bit short of match practice. I think they both tired out pretty quickly. They have not been playing for their club. Halicharan has been away on national duty and he was brave in the Asian Cup.”

“I think it’s just a matter of time that they gel into the team and do what we want them to do for us. I’m sure, they will be in a better state next week. I’m disappointed with how we slacked off in the second half. There were just three players in our starting line-up today who played in the finals last year.”

While Gregory praised his opposite number on the night, he also made a bold claim that NorthEast United would find it hard to win the remaining games as all teams now know how they play.

“I think NorthEast played confidently and with freedom. They have been together for five months and they have been used to playing with each other now. They move the ball up the pitch well and they don’t panic. I think the opposition have been surprised by them. But against Goa, they could not do it. Because I think Goa were aware of how good they can be and strangled them that night, without allowing them to express themselves. I think many teams took them lightly as they did not have a great record in the past four seasons.”

The Englishman also made a rather unique comment on Barthlomew Ogbeche’s goal and did not hold his frustration back.

He said - “We made it difficult for them tonight, considering the position we are in. I think other teams will challenge NorthEast in the remaining games of the tournament. They are not a secret or a surprise anymore. So, they will find it difficult to pick up the points from now. But they might end up getting that late goal, like they did tonight. I did not even know he (Bartholomew Ogbeche) was playing. The ball just fell to him and he scored. I don’t think he will ever score a goal like that again. It was spectacular, Nigeria deserved to win the World Cup.”