ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau - I am satisfied with the way we played

With playoff hopes out of the window, Delhi Dynamos coach Josep Gombau is focusing on doing well in Super Cup 2019...

Delhi Dynamos fought hard to hold giants FC Goa to a goalless draw on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

Speaking about the match, a satisfied Delhi coach Josep Gombau said, “I am satisfied with the way we played today. We had a tough side in front of us, against a side that scores a lot of goals. I think we played well and I’m satisfied with how we defended.”

He further added, “We did really well in the away game against Goa as well and today also we played really well against them. They are a very good side.”

With playoffs out of the picture for Delhi Dynamos, Gombau suggested that they are now focusing on doing well in the Super Cup 2019.

“We have the Super Cup to work on now and that’s the focus. Everyone is motivated to do well in that tournament. We are playing good football and creating good chances. We were playing well even in the beginning when we were losing but we didn’t take our chances,” said the Spanish coach.

Gombau was happy that his team kept a clean sheet against an ultra-attacking side like FC Goa. He said, “We are doing fewer mistakes in the defence now and that is clear with consecutive clean sheets.”

Dynamos next travel to Guwahati to take on NorthEast United FC on Thursday. Speaking about their next match, the Delhi boss said, “We have three days to prepare for the next game against NorthEast United which is very less for any team. But we need to prepare well.”