ISL 2018-19 Final: Sunil Chhetri - Bengaluru FC more progressive under Carles Cuadrat
Winning the final against FC Goa by the slightest of margins in extra time, Sunil Chhetri was asked to rate the triumph in his career achievements. "Probably number two, right after the AFC Cup 2016 final in Doha against the team that eventually won," he quipped.
"After losing the final last year we did not speak about it but everyone knew that one day we will be presented with this chance. Everybody thought about it, everybody wanted this. You know what Asia, we are back," Chhetri said.
Bengaluru fell short in the final last season, on this very date, losing the title to Chennaiyin FC. The forward however felt that there were not vast differences in the squad from last year despite the departure of former head coach Albert Roca as his assistant itself, Carles Cuadrat took over the job.
"The characters are the same. There is not much of a difference in the style between Albert (Roca) and Carles (Cuadrat). Just slight alterations but their mentalities are the same. Also, Gerard (Zaragoza), his assistant has been
"It's been more progressive than what we learnt under Roca and he did not win the league and Carles did, that is the difference," he signed off.