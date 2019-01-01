ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau - Winning the first game after the break is important

The Delhi Dynamos boss believes there is still a lot to play for ...

Delhi Dynamos resume their Indian Super League journey against Kerala Blasters and gaffer Josep Gombau is hoping to build on their win against Chennaiyin FC.

Gombau is excited to kickstart the league again but respects the opponent and is aware of what they are capable of.

“I think it’s very important to win the first game after the break. We ended the year after winning our first game against Chennai. We have worked hard in the past couple of games and are excited to start the tournament again.

“I think Kerala is a good team. They had a good game against ATK. I think it will be a good game (against Kerala). They have a new coach and the players will be working hard to prove themselves and show the coach that they are ready,” Gombau said.

There have been entries and exits at the club and the Spaniard is confident that his replacements will do a great job.

“I think Pritam (Kotal) was an important player for us. He was our captain and a player who used to regularly feature in the playing 11. But the club and player found a deal with ATK. So, we will have to focus on the players we have in our squad now. I’m sure that the player who will replace him will do well.

“It’s not an entirely new team, there will be just one new face - Ulises (Dávila). But this is a start for us to play good football and win games,” he said.

Despite falling out of the race for a playoff spot, Gombau believes that there is still a lot to play for and a Super Cup to be won in 2019.

“Our aim is to win games and develop players. If you look at the squad, you will see that many players are developing. If you see our match against Chennaiyin, in our front three we had a player who was under the age of 23. After the season, the Super Cup will be a trophy we will want to take very seriously. We will work hard every game and see what happens,” he concluded.