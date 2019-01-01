ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru reclaim top spot with hard fought victory over NorthEast United

Chencho Gyeltshen scores the deciding goal against the Highlanders for the second successive time...

Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 to go back to the top of the league table on Wednesday at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

An own goal by Mislav Komorski gave Bengaluru the lead in the 14th minute but Federico Gallego equalised for the visitors on the hour mark. Chencho netted the winning goal for the Blues in 71st minute to clinch an important win for his side.

It was the first time Carles Cuadrat had to pick his team after a league defeat. Xisco Hernandez remained unavailable as Rino Anto got a look in at right back. Harmanjot Singh Khabra moved into a central midfield role.

NorthEast were unchanged after their home win over Chennaiyin as six members of the side had now started each game this season.

The high octane start to the game from both sides had little bearing to the opener of the night, that came off a well-designed set-piece routine.

From a freekick from range, Dimas Delgado had rolled the ball to Sunil Chhetri, short of the arc who then chipped the ball to a sprinting Udanta Singh on the right side of the box. The India winger then lashed on a powerful square ball that took a deflection off Federico Gallego and while Mislav Komorski attempted to clear, he managed to slam the ball into this own net instead.

Three minutes past the half-hour mark, it could have been a similar agonizing end for Komorski. From Rahul Bheke's thrown-in, Erik Paartalu headed the ball to Udanta across the face of goal. The winger angled his grounded shot for the far post but funnily enough, Komorski fell short of sticking a leg in and even Chhetri failed to tap home.

For the last ten minutes of the first half, it was the Highlanders that posed serious questions for the Bengaluru defence. Bartholomew Ogbeche headed wide from a dangerous cross and then went one-on-one with Albert Serran but his touch failed to see him capitalise as he was pushed off wide from the box.

Defender Mato Grgic's header from Gallego's corner kick which compelled Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to make a good save was one of the shots on target from the visitors as the hosts had none, despite being a goal up going into the break.

More to follow...