ISL 2018-19: Udanta Singh - 'Mentally strong' Bengaluru might have the edge over FC Goa

Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh is aware of the threat that Goa pose, but is confident that his team can go all the way ...

are all set to battle it out against in the finals of the (ISL) on Sunday.

Udanta Singh has been one of the best players for the league leaders this season and the winger will once again be an instrumental figure in this all-important fixture.

The 22-year-old has five goals this season after managing to net just one last season. Naturally, the youngster is happy with how the season has panned out for him and the team. He said - "It's been a good season for me and the team. We are now in the finals. We had promised our fans this and we have kept our promise so far.

“I’m just helping my team in defence and in attack. Luckily, I got goals this season. So, I'm happy.

"This season I'm taking more shots. If I get a chance, I take it. Last season I was just providing the goals and not going for them.

"I am taking the decisions on my own, so I am able to score more goals. (Sunil) Chhetri wants me to score more goals. I am looking forward to score more goals"

Udanta spoke about the defensive duties he had to take up this season and maintained that he is trying his best to help the team in any every way he could. He also spoke about how skipper Chhetri has been a massive influence on him on and off the pitch.

"For me it's the same (playing under Albert Roca and Carles Cuadrat) in terms of strategy and tactics. Now I'm scoring and helping with the back-line (defensive work).

"Playing alongside them (Sunil Chhetri and Miku) is my pleasure. I have to work hard and be at my best. Off the pitch, Chhetri advises me all the time regarding the right food and sleep. I want to maintain all these throughout my career,” Udanta said.

The winger is expecting a tough test from the Gaurs, even though his team has gotten the better of Sergio Lobera’s men both the times in the league phase this season.

"They (Goa) are also a good side. We are both good attacking sides. Our coaching staff will find out their weakness and we will plan accordingly. It will be a midfield game. They have a strong midfield and so do we. We are looking forward to it. We are confident."

"Goa like to play from the back and hold the ball. We will see what we can do. Goa's striker and midfield are the most threatening aspect.

"This is a big step for both teams. We should not be overconfident against them," the 22-year-old said, when it was pointed out that Bengaluru could be favourites to lift the cup.

After a set-back against in the finals last season, Bengaluru made it to a second consecutive final to pick up the elusive trophy. Udanta is confident that Bengaluru can go all the way, thanks to their champion mentality.

"We are mentally strong now, as players and as a team. We are a group of people who are looking to become champions,” he concluded.