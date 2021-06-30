Isaac Tshibangu: Anderlecht sign TP Mazembe winger

The five-time African champions have disclosed that the 18-year-old forward has joined the Belgian elite division side

Anderlecht have signed DR Congo international Isaac Tshibangu from Linafoot outfit TP Mazembe.

The 18-year-old was handed a three-year contract by the Belgian First Division A side, with the option for a further year.

This development will see the winger continue his professional career under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany at the Lotto Park until 2024.

“TP Mazembe confirms the total agreement reached with RSC Anderlecht for the transfer of Isaac Tshibangu,” a statement from the Congolese website read.

“The Congolese international winger has signed a three-year contract with another year as an option with the Belgian.

“He arrived at the Crows as a young player with great potentials but still unknown, at the time, in Ligue 1.”

The player and his father were hosted by club chairman Moses Katumbi on Monday evening.



In his remarks, TP Mazembe boss stated that the Belgium-bound player is a striker to count on while wishing him all the best in his career.

“I wish him all the best as he opens a new page in his football career,” Katumbi said.

“Tshibangu is a humble, assiduous and impeccable striker to count on. May the Lord bless him as he takes TP Mazembe to higher heights.”

Although he is a left-winger, the teenager can play in any other position in the attack. In the 2019-2020 campaign, he accounted for eight goals and four assists in 22 appearances.

In the just-concluded season, he found the net just once in 23 league outings as Dragan Cvetkovic’s men finished second behind league winners AS Vita Club after accruing 66 points from 30 games.

Tshibangu is expected in Brussels no later than July 1 to join the rest of the Purple and White squad.

He becomes the sixth player in Kompany’s squad after Ghana’s trio of Majeed Ashimeru, Dauda Mohammed, Francis Amuzu plus Anouar Ait El Hadj (Morocco) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (Congo).

All things being equal, he could make his bow when the 34-time Belgian champions take on Greek side OFI Crete in a pre-season friendly billed for June 15.

On the international scene, Tshibangu made his DR Congo debut in a 3-2 friendly defeat to Rwanda on September 18, 2019.