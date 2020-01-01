Isaac Success: Watford forward resumes training after six-month injury layoff

The Nigeria international has linked up with the rest of the Hornets’ team in preparation for their clash against the Terriers

forward Isaac Success has resumed training ahead of their Championship game against on Saturday.

The centre-forward has been on the sidelines since June after suffering a hamstring injury during a training session.

Success has taken to social media to reveal his delight to rejoin the rest of his teammates in readiness for their clash against the Terriers.

More teams

“Feels good to be back training with the team,” Success posted on Instagram.

The Nigerian forward has struggled to establish himself at Vicarage Road since teaming up with the side from Spanish side Granada in 2016.

Success has managed seven goals in 49 league appearances for Watford since he joined the club due to injury problems and loss of form.

The forward recently expressed disappointment in his inconsistent showings for the Hornets and promised to make a more meaningful contribution on his return from injury.

“It's been tough. It was painful, but it's football and it happens. I'm just trying to work my way back to the squad as I've missed playing with the team,” Success said.

“We need to get back to the Premier League as quickly as possible, so I'm looking forward to getting back and achieving our goals.

“I'm very excited. The last five months have been boring. I've done a lot of work and I know it's going to be an emotional first game back after six months out, but I'm ready for the challenge.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed with myself as I've got the qualities and everything a forward player will need.

Article continues below

“I need to do the right things and wait for my chance. I think I've got lots to offer the team. It's been disappointing not getting the chance [over the years] and being injured a couple of times when it was time for me to explode.

“I just need to keep working as there is so much more to come. It's time for me to deliver for the team and the fans as they have been waiting too long. The wait is now over.”

Watford are third on the Championship table after gathering 34 points from 19 games and will hope to secure all three points against to boost their return to the Premier League.