Irfan far from happy despite Terengganu's first win of the season

Terengganu boss Irfan Bakti was left bemused by his charges' performance in their slim 1-0 win over Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Although his charges came away from their away Super League match against Kuala Lumpur (KL) with a 1-0 win, to hand them their first win of the season, Terengganu FC head coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim was far from a happy man.

Igor Zonjic's 69th-minute headed goal was all that separated the the two teams, in the week four encounter held at the KLFA Stadium on Friday.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the trainer remarked that despite the win, his charges' performance dipped as compared to in their previous encounters.

"I'm happy with the three points, our first three points this season, but not with the performance. 360 degrees to (the opposite of) what they'd shown against JDT last week.

"My players made things hard for themselves. They did not keep it simple, and wasted a number of chances. KL could not play well tonight, and my team emulated them," he remarked.

Just like his KL counterpart Yusri Che Lah, Irfan too lamented his forwards' inability to be clinical in front of the goal.

"Kipre (Tchetche Kipre) was misfiring tonight. In fact at one point I wanted to take him off, but the goal happened and I decided against it.

"The other forwards too couldn't put away clear 1-v-1 chances. At halftime I told them 'I don't want many goals, I just need one!' This can't happen in our coming matches," said the experienced trainer.

