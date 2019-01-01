Ebrahim Ghasempour all praise for 'leader' Hassan Al Haydous for inspiring Qatar's win over South Korea

The former Iran national team star was all praise for the Qatar skipper after their win over fancied South Korea in the Asian Cup...

Qatar are slowly cementing their place among the Asian football's elite and their run to the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Cup is testament to that.

The Maroons are set to take on UAE in the semifinal on Tuesday and are in with a great chance of reaching the final against Japan. Having beaten fancied South Korea in the quarter-final, Qatar will believe they have what it takes to overcome UAE.

Key to those hopes will be captain Hassan Al Haydous, feels former Iran national team star Ebrahim Ghasempour. The 28-year-old has been in inspirational form after being handed the captain's armband and Ghasempour feels he has been the binding force for Qatar.

"The team has collectively accepted him as the team leader. It is very apparent that the players and especially the youngsters look up to him. He has managed to bring the whole squad together," Ghasempour told Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

"Having played more than 100 international games makes him a seasoned leader and player and therefore the coach has given him the armband."

The 61-year-old went on to state that Haydous' immense workrate and commitment was on display against South Korea in the quarter-final.

"We saw how hard he played, fighting for every single ball against South Korea. He was under so much pressure and he almost ran out of steam but the coach kept him on the filed till the very last minute.

"That the presence of Haydous on the field, apart from moving the ball, was crucial for Qatar to overcome South Korea."

Fans of the Qatar national team will be hoping Haydous can continue his excellent form on Tuesday as well.