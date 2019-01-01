Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, free live streams, squad news and more
Inter Milan will be desperate to notch their first win of the UEFA Champions League season when they host Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund in a matchday 3 clash on Thursday.
Antonio Conte's team drew their first match of Group F against minnows Slavia Prague before falling to a defeat to Barcelona. Now they find themselves at the bottom of the group and desperately need to beat Borussia Dortmund who are unbeaten so far, having drawn against Barcelona and then defeated Slavia.
It should make for an intriguing battle.
TV channel, live stream and start time
1) Laos, Cambodia and Thailand
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|2:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
2) Philippines
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|Click Here
|
N/A
The match can also be watched for free on DAZN 's Facebook and YouTube pages.
3) Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|N/A
|
beIN Sports
4) Taiwan
|Start Time
|Free Live Stream
|
TV Channel
|3:00am
|N/A
|
ELTA
Squad, lineup and team news
Inter Milan possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Samir Handanovic
|Defenders
|Stefan De Vrij, Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar
|Midfielders
|Antonio Candreva, Matias Vecino, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Kwadwo Asamoah
|Forwards
|Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
Inter will be without loanee forward Alexis Sanchez after he damaged tendons in his right foot, with the Chilean not due to return until January. Summer signing Stefano Sensi and defender Danilo D'Ambrosio are also unavailable for Conte.
Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeeper
|Roman Burki
|Defenders
|Lukasz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro
|Midfielders
|Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney, Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard
|Forwards
|Marco Reus
Lucien Favre has to account for the absence of two members. An Achilles problem sees Paco Alcacer sidelined while Mario Gotze is also out of Thursday's clash due to influenza.