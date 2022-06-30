Inter Miami hire ex-Barcelona executive as club looks towards move to new stadium

The club has brought in Victor Oliver to be the head of the club's facilities

Inter Miami have hired former Barcelona executive Victor Oliver as the club's senior vice president of facilities revenues and operations, the club has announced.

Oliver comes to the club after spending six seasons with Barcelona, where he was in charge of generating revenue from all of the club's facilities, excluding merchandising.

With Miami, Oliver will lead the club's ticketing and facilities departments as the club looks forward to opening its new stadium in 2025.

Who is Victor Oliver?

The longtime executive, who has 20 years of experience in La Liga, spent the last six years as the FC Barcelona Stadium and Museum Revenue Director, putting him in charge of all of the club's facilities.

Oliver, who departed Barca earlier this year, worked across different sports, including both the men's and women's soccer teams, basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey, while also being in charge of the club's museum, food and beverage and events.

During his time at Barca, the club had their highest-ever revenue gain while generating more stadium profits than any other club in Europe. Barca opened several new facilities during Oliver's tenure, including the Barca Cafe, while the club's museum had the highest revenue of any sports museum in the world.

Barca also finished first in the Deloitte Money league and had the highest revenue ever for a soccer club, with €200m of that coming from Oliver's sectors.

"Coming to Miami, there are some really interesting things happening here," Oliver told GOAL. "So it's like building this team and making it grow and making this big.

"Of course, being here and having the World Cup here in Miami, the new Miami Freedom Park, everything. This made me want to come here. Hey, it's going to be a great experience."

Miami's new stadium

One of Oliver's biggest tasks will be setting the stage for Miami's move to the club's stadium, which is scheduled to occur in 2025.

In the spring, the club was given final approval by the city to build a stadium, ending an extended process that saw numerous locations discussed.

Oliver was quick to stress that the club's current facilities are great and that he has two goals for the coming years.

The first is to bring more people to the stadium and drive up ticket sales at the club's current home DRV-PNK Stadium.

The second is making sure the new stadium is ready by the time the big move happens.

"It's really exciting to be a part and to have a big role here in defining the new stadium," he said. "To be honest, without Miami Freedom Park, probably the offer wouldn't be so interesting!

"There's everything here. Everything I did before in terms of food and beverage, in terms of selling tickets, in terms of selling season ticket members, but there's also the new stadium and there's also trying to create a very commercial stadium and a very great fun experience all the time and make fans come again and again and again and to generate more money."

Oliver continued: "I want fans to have a great experience in general. I feel there's not as much passion yet in MLS as in Europe, and I would like to generate anything to have this passion.

"The last game here was was great, scoring two goals at the last minute and seeing the people having this feeling. I like to help everyone here too, to have this feeling forever."

