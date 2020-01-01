Inter boss Conte: More playing time for Alexis Sanchez? That bullsh*t makes me laugh

The former Chelsea trainer was not in a good mood on Wednesday evening despite recording an incredible 6-0 win over Brescia

coach Antonio Conte took exception to being asked whether Alexis Sanchez would be given more playing time at San Siro following his impressive performances of late, with the Italian referring to the question as “bullsh*t”.

Sanchez was one of the stars of the show as the Nerazzurri hammered Brescia 6-0 on Wednesday, the Chilean scoring from the penalty spot and registering two assists as Conte's side ran riot in their home stadium.

That performance is one of just a few that has showcased the attacker's true potential and fans have been calling for Sanchez to start from the off given his current form. Indeed, even when fit, the 31-year-old has often had to settle for a space on the bench.

Conte, however, was in a prickly mood despite the 6-0 demolition and claimed the only time the Manchester United loanee hasn't played is when he's been out through injury.

“Give Alexis Sanchez more playing time? What do you mean give Sanchez more playing time?” he hissed into the DAZN microphones. “So far he has played all the games he could. The problem is that before we didn't have him available [through injury].

“I laugh when I hear this bullsh*t.”

The former boss added: “We signed Alexis Sanchez to bring quality to the side. He's not the same player I witnessed in but he's on the right path. He came on against with the right attitude and I saw him work very hard today.”

Conte also had nice words for Victor Moses, who has at times been singled out for poor form by Inter fans.

“I’m happy with Victor Moses, as he worked with me at Chelsea, and if he’s in good shape physically, he can become a protagonist.

“This is a squad that cannot be reproached in terms of heart, generosity and sacrifice, but they need to be more concentrated, make fewer errors and be less naïve, as at times those incidents make us drop points, which in turn can be devastating psychologically.

“It’s a young squad overall and needs to grow in that sense.”