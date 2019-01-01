Inter and Icardi hold 'cordial' talks to resolve ongoing dispute

The striker was stripped of the captaincy and has missed the last five games but has taken a step towards reconciliation by meeting Giuseppe Marotta

Mauro Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara held a "cordial" meeting with CEO Giuseppe Marotta as they seek a resolution to the saga surrounding the striker.

Icardi has been left out of Inter's last five matchday squads after being stripped of the captaincy last month, and speculation over his future at San Siro persists.

The international posted a lengthy statement on Instagram last week in which he questioned whether Inter's decision-makers were showing him respect, although he professed his love for the club and claimed to have previously rejected several significant offers.

Despite his affection for the Nerazzurri, Icardi and Inter have been unable to reach an agreement over a new contract, raising the likelihood that he has played his last game for the club.

Nara recently dismissed a report in Marca that her outspoken nature put off a move for Icardi, who now appears to have at least taken a step towards resolving the situation.

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta insisted last week that there has been "absolutely no split" between player and club, but has now opened talks with Icardi and his agent.

In a post on their Twitter account, the club wrote: "Inter's Sport CEO Giuseppe Marotta today held a cordial meeting with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara in search of a solution to satisfy the best interests of all involved."

Icardi's deal, which reportedly contains a relatively low release clause of €110 million (£95m/$124m), has two and a half years left to run.

Article continues below

He has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season but has not played since the 1-0 win over on February 9.

The former striker complained of knee pain after missing the win at , with head coach Luciano Spalletti saying Icardi had withdrawn from the squad himself before Inter issued a statement in which they stated medical tests could not identify any specific problem.

Inter lost 2-1 to on Friday in Icardi's absence and are fourth in Serie A, a point behind rivals in third and three clear of fifth-placed .