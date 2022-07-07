Insigne frustration mounts as MLS debut pushed back again due to injury

The Italian will have to wait even longer for his first appearance with the Canadian team

Lorenzo Insigne will have to wait at least two more weeks for his MLS debut with Toronto.

The 31-year-old joined the Canadian side this summer after agreeing a contract in January, at which point he was still on the books of Serie A giants Napoli.

However, he has had to wait for his first appearance for the MLS club and was expected to feature against San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

What has happened to Insigne?

The Italy international's debut has been delayed even further after it was confirmed he has sustained another injury in training with his new team-mates.

The issue is expected to keep him out of action for a further two weeks.

He will likely miss three more matches in that period and could finally get his first game against Charlotte on July 23.

The latest setback adds further frustration for the ex-Napoli star as he is earning a reported $15 million salary with the club.

What has been said about Insigne's injury?

Toronto coach Bob Bradley confirmed Insigne's latest injury problem in a press conference on Wednesday.

Article continues below

"In the periods now where he's been on the field there's been discomfort and so he's been taken off the field," he said.

"My guess is that it is going to take a few weeks to get him ready. I think a realistic target is going to be July 23. That's not official. There's always hope that things can move faster."

Further reading