'Insanely harsh' - David Luiz red card in Wolves vs Arsenal clash sparks furious debate

The Brazilian took down Willian Jose in the box just before half-time at Molineux, leading to plenty of debate

Arsenal were in full control against Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday before David Luiz once again found himself at the centre of controversy.

The Gunners were up by a goal thanks to Nicolas Pepe's solo effort but the match was turned on its head deep into first-half stoppage time.

Willian Jose was played in behind the Gunners defence and Luiz trailed close behind as the Wolves striker got ready to strike.

The Brazilian defender appeared to clip Jose as he sprinted towards goal, sending the recent signing from Real Sociedad to the ground.

Craig Pawson was quick to award Wolves a penalty and issue Luiz a straight red card and upon a VAR review, both decisions were upheld.

Ruben Neves converted the ensuing spot-kick as the match would go into half-time level at 1-1.

Things would get even worse for the Gunners in the second half, with Joao Moutinho giving Wolves the lead on 49 minutes with a stunning strike from distance.

Bernd Leno then made a huge error by coming out of his box and handling the ball, forcing Pawson to produce a second red card of the evening and reducing Arsenal to nine men.

The Gunners would fall 2-1 to Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who won a Premier League match for the first time since December 15.

Goal's View - Arsenal Correspondent Charles Watts

"It’s an incredible decision to send Luiz off.

"In real time, it’s understandable that Craig Pawson thought it was a red, but VAR should have overturned it straight away.

"There is no intent from Luiz, he didn’t try to make a tackle. All it takes is one look at the replay and it’s clear that the contact - if you can call it that - came when Willian Jose pulled his foot back to shoot and clipped Luiz’s knee.

"Arsenal, who had played so well up to that point, have every right to feel very hard done by."

Twitter reaction to David Luiz's red card

Luiz has now earned three red cards and conceded six penalties since signing for Arsenal in August 2019 – both Premier League highs.

But there was plenty of debate around his most recent sending off. Some believed Pawson got it spot on, others thought the penalty call was correct but the red card harsh, while still others thought it wasn't a foul at all.