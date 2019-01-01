Injury scare for Man Utd as Lindelof heads straight for tunnel after being subbed in Inter game

The Swedish defender looked to have hurt himself during the pre-season friendly against Serie A opposition

centre-back Victor Lindelof suffered a suspected thigh injury during the Red Devils' pre-season fixture against .

The international went down off the ball holding his leg and went straight down the tunnel after being replaced by Phil Jones at the heart of the United defence with the scores tied at 0-0.

Lindelof is arguably United's most consistent performer in central defence and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes the injury is not too serious.

He is still waiting on updates from his medical staff.

Tahith Chong was another to take a knock for United as they edged out Inter courtesy of a solitary strike from Mason Greenwood.

The Dutch youngster is not expected to be forced onto the sidelines, but the diagnosis for Lindelof remains unclear.

Solskjaer told MUTV when asked for a fitness update: “We don’t know yet but [Lindelof and Chong] should be OK.

“Victor, we’ll have to assess him tomorrow but Tahith will be fine. It’s just a knock. I don’t blame the defenders for trying to stop him.”

