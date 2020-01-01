Injury scare for AC Milan star Refiloe Jane after missing San Marino triumph

The South Africa midfielder could not play for the first time this season due to injury after featuring in her side's opening win

midfielder Refiloe Jane missed 's 5-0 trashing over San Marino on Saturday due to an injury.

Jane played in all 15 matches for the Italian giants on her debut season, scoring twice as they finished third on the log as a result of the coronavirus cancellation.

After extending her stay at the club this summer, the South African featured in AC Milan's 1-0 opening season victory over Florentia but was replaced by Claudia Mauri after 56 minutes.

Following her omission from the matchday squad for the first time since her arrival in in June 2019, Goal learnt Banyana vice-captain suffered an injury during training.

Meanwhile, manager Maurizio Ganz has explained the development that saw the South African star being replaced with Sara Tamborini for San Marino's showdown.

"I'm sorry for [Refiloe] Jane, who had a muscle strain in the warm-up," Ganz told the club website

Besides Ganz's few comments, there are no details about the extent of Jane's injury and how long she is going to miss action for the Rossonere.

After two games, AC Milan are second on the Italian log with six points but sit below leaders on goal difference.

They will welcome eighth-placed Pink Sport Bari in their next women's encounter on September 5.