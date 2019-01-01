Injury-free Keita can play crucial role for Liverpool – Lijnders

The 24-year-old's Reds career has been blighted with injury setbacks and the assistant boss is hoping the midfielder can overcome the challenges

assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes Naby Keita can play a key role for the Reds this season.

The midfielder has struggled for consistency since his move from German side in the summer of 2018, owing to injury problems.

Keita, who recently recovered from a long hip injury lay-off, impressed in his last two games against (as a substitute) and .

Lijnders is confident the Guinea international has all it takes to help the Anfield outfit win laurels this season if fully fit.

“We can all see what a magnificent player he is and what he can do to our team, especially how to bring the ball into the final third, how to disorganise opposition," Lijnders said, as per the Mirror.

“Naby was unlucky with his injury this season. First year with a new club, with a new style at Liverpool, we all know that takes time.”

Keita will look to earn his fourth start this term when Liverpool take on in Wednesday’s League Cup tie.