Injury blow for Congo as star striker Thievy Bifouma ruled out of crucial Afcon qualifier

The former France youth international forward had been included in the Congo squad by Brazilian coach Valdo Filho

Congo Brazzaville star striker Thievy Bifouma has been ruled out of Sunday’s crucial 2019 (Afcon) clash against Zimbabwe due to injury.

With four goals in five games so far in this campaign, Bifouma’s absence could come as a blow for the Congo team that needs a win against Group G leaders Zimbabwe.

Yeni Malatyaspor striker Bifouma will be joined on the sidelines by AS Otoho forward Cabwey Kivutuka who is also nursing an injury.

“Bifouma and Kivutuka are now officially out,’’ The Herald quoted the Congolese football federation as announcing.

“They had been selected in the final list of the team that will face the Zimbabwe national team on March 24 in Harare. (However), Thievy Bifouma and Cabwey Kivutuka will miss the last game of the Afcon 2019.

“The star striker of the Red Devils, Thievy Bifouma, has not yet completely recovered from his injury. No expatriates would be called in reinforcement.’’

Bifouma scored the equalizing goal in the 1-1 draw between Congo and Zimbabwe in the reverse leg in Brazzaville.

A draw for Zimbabwe will see them qualify for the Afcon finals while Congo needs an outright win from this contest.