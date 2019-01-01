Injury blow for Arsenal as Tierney forced off against West Ham
Arsenal suffered an injury blow when defender Kieran Tierney was forced off with what looked like a shoulder problem during the first half of Monday night's Premier League clash with West Ham.
The Scotland international appeared to suffer the injury after colliding with Michail Antonio while defending a West Ham free-kick.
He was replaced by Sead Kolasinac, who was only promoted to the bench half an hour before kick-off when Hector Bellerin suffered an injury in the warm-up.
Tierney was making just his ninth start of the season after struggling with a number injuries since his £25 million ($30m) move from Celtic in the summer.
The 22-year-old arrived still recovering from a hip injury that required surgery over the summer, meaning he was unable to make his debut until late September.
More to follow.