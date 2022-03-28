Influencer Cup 2022: What is it, who's playing and how to watch?
The Influencer Cup is an exciting football tournament that is being played at Stadium 974, a 2022 World Cup venue, in Qatar.
It features four teams from America, Europe, Asia and MENA (Middle East and Africa). It is a tournament for content creators from different parts of the world and is organized by the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy
When is it taking place?
The tournament will be played on March 28 and 29. The matches will start at 4 pm IST.
How can you watch the Influencer Cup?
It can be followed on Roadto2022 YouTube channel and Goal.com social channels.
Who's playing in the Influencer Cup?
More than 25 influencers will be involved in the tournament. Content Creators will represent their continents (Europa, Americas, MENA and Asia) in a 5x5 competition spread into two phases: a Round Robin group stage on the first day and Final and Third Place on the second.
Team MENA
Team Europe
Team Americas
Team Asia
Basher Arabi (C)
Billy Wingrove (C)
Fred (C)
Mo Ali Heydarpour (C)
Khalid Al Olayan
Sean Garnier
Werevertumorro
Wonhee Cho
Mohammad Al Noufail
Spencer Owen
Morena Beltran
Daniel Cappellaro
Mo Jamal
Lia Lewis
Markito Navaja
Shoot for Love
Khalid Abbasi
Sam FootX
Ale Xavier
Ryu Numata
Sammara Taimish
SV2
DJ Diveny
Hadiya Hakeem
Abdullah Al Ghafri
Sergej Piccirillo
Michael Bolvin
Archis Patil
Mabkhout Al Marri
The event will also feature Qatar Legacy Ambassadors and other legends of the game like Cafu, Samuel Eto'o, Tim Cahill, Javier Mascherano, Lothar Matthaus and Marcel Desailly. They will be involved in the activities across both days. Sponsored by Qatar Airways, the Influencer Cup is a rare opportunity to see football content creators from several places to engage with their counterparts using football to connect.