Indra Sjafri not surprised by Malaysia's defeat to Cambodia

The head coach of Malaysia's next opponent in Group B of the AFF U22 Championship was not overly surprised by the Cambodia win on opening day.

Just like Malaysia did in the first game of the group, Indonesia also had a torrid time but they did do slightly better by gaining a single point against Myanmar. Trailing to an early goal to Velizar Popov's side, Indra Sjafri managed to cajole his team into the right reaction.

Before the first half had ended, Indonesia had found their equaliser through Rachmatrianto who made the right connection to Gian Zola Nugraha's corner kick. The result stayed until the final whistle and Indonesia will next face Malaysia on Wednesday.

The Indonesia head coach will not be taking the match lightly despite Malaysia's loss and calls the strength between all teams in the region to be similar. Indra could however be looking to tinker with his squad as they look give themselves a boost before facing host Cambodia in the final Group B match.

"There's no reason for me to make massive changes to the team. In a tournament, it does not make sense to make too many changes. But of course we will look at the team and see where we can improve or make slight changes that will suit the game against Malaysia."

"It was not surprising to see them lost, they also lost 3-0 to Myanmar. As I said in the press conference, the teams in Southeast Asia are beginning to be more equal so we cannot keep thinking that Cambodia or Myanmar are underdogs," said Indra after Tuesday morning's training session.

