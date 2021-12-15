Indonesia frustrate Vietnam with strong defensive display

Indonesia and Vietnam have played out a scoreless draw at Bishan Stadium that leaves Group B very much in the balance heading into the final round of matches this weekend.

Due to a superior goal difference it’s Indonesia that sit atop the standings heading into their final clash with Malaysia, whilst Vietnam will need to avoid slipping up as they tussle with Cambodia.

The draw was a very tightly fought affair with the point being a reward for Indonesia’s focus and discipline, according to coach Shin Tae-yong.

“Before coming to the match, I told the players that we must not lose and that the minimum requirement was to get one point," he said.

“Vietnam is a good team and we might not be as good as them, performance wise, just yet but I told the team the importance of having a strong mentality so I’m satisfied with the draw.”

Indonesia meet arch-rivals Malaysia in their final group-stage game, knowing that a draw will suffice to reach the semi-finals.

Vietnam, meanwhile, take on Cambodia in their fourth match and also need a draw to clinch their final-four spot.