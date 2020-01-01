Indian Football: Churchill Brothers and Sadat Bukari setlle salary issue amicably

The Goan outfit has been able to find a settlement with Ghanaian forward...

have amicably resolved the dispute over non-payment of dues with Ghanian forward Sadat Bukari, Goal understands.

FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) had previously ruled in favour of the player who filed a case against the club over unpaid salary. But since both parties have mutually agreed to settle the issue at hand, the case has been closed by FIFA.

Bukari was signed for the 2018-19 season but as necessary arrangements to bring him in could not be made, the player did not make a single appearance. However, since the contract was signed and the player was willing to play, the club was obligated to pay his salary in its entirety for the contracted period.

Churchill were keen to appeal against this decision in the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), an international quasi-judicial body established to settle disputes related to sport but missed the deadline to do so. They did not even file an "Intention to Appeal" within 21 days of the order.

The former I-League champions had written to CAS requesting them for a fresh window to file a suit but their plea was rejected.

Bukari last plied his trade with Cypriot First Division side Aris Limassol and is currently without a club.

Lately, non-payment of salaries to players has been a subject of discussion in Indian football. The AIFF had pulled Hyderabad FC for non-payment of dues. physical trainer Carlos Nodar Paz also lambasted the club over unpaid remuneration.