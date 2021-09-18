India Women's Team results: How have the Indian eves fared in the last five years?

Let us have a look at how the Indian women's team have performed since 2016 as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup

The India women's national team is currently undergoing a preparatory camp for the AFC Asian Cup in Jharkhand under the watchful eyes of head coach Thomas Dennerby. The Swede was handed over the reins in August after former coach Maymol Rocky stepped down.

From Sushil Bhattacharya in the 1970s to Rocky, all the previous managers of the Indian women's team had been Indians and Dennerby became the first foreign coach when the AIFF's (All India Football Federation) Technical Committee thought that it would be best to use his experience for the benefit of the senior team, keeping in mind the upcoming Asian Cup in 2022 which will be hosted in India.

The former Nigerian national team coach mentioned that the target in the Asian Cup is to at least reach the quarterfinals.

"We will put in a huge effort to reach the knock out stage that means going into the quarterfinals and if we can do that it will be successful tournament for us," he stated in a recent media interaction.

However, he thinks that the team must play at least 11 to 13 international matches before the main event to get into the groove.

“It is very important for us to play 11-13 matches before the tournament (AFC Asian Cup) starts. The federation is working very hard trying to help us, we know about the situation with corona. It is important to us to play not less than 10 games before the tournament starts and we need to play different opponents with different playing styles," said Dennerby.

"We need to play some teams which are a little bit weaker to implement attacking ideas and (need) some games against equal teams.t is also important to find opponent who are a little bit better, who will help us to speed up the pace of the game, the decision making, the passing and receiving and all that you need to do," he mentioned.

In the last five years, the Indian team has flown to different parts of the world to take part in various exposure trips as well as to participate in many international tournaments like the Cotif Cup, Gold Cup, and the Turkish Women's Cup. Let us have a look at their performance in the international arena in the last five years.