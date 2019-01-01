Gold Cup 2019: Teams, venue, fixtures and everything you need to know

India will face Iran, Myanmar and Nepal in a four-nation tournament starting from February 9...

The Indian women’s football team is all set to take part in the inaugural four-nations Gold Cup which gets underway at Bhubaneswar on February 9.

The first of its kind tournament to be hosted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the 2019 Gold Cup will see India lock horns with their Iran, Myanmar and Nepal counterparts.

All matches of the landmark tournament jointly hosted by the Government of Odisha will be held at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian Eves are currently ranked 62nd in the FIFA rankings for women and will get the opportunity to rub shoulders with two teams who are currently ranked above them.

Myanmar are the highest-rated team in the competition with a FIFA ranking of 44 followed by Iran who are ranked at 60. Nepal (108), meanwhile, are the lowest-ranked team in the competition.

Coached by Maymol Rocky, India’s women will be looking to use the tournament as a preparation board for the crucial second round of the Olympic qualifiers in April. Before participating in the Olympic qualifiers, the team will be looking to defend their SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Cup crown in March.

India will come into the tournament on the back of some excellent form having recorded four victories on the trot in friendlies against Indonesia and Hong Kong.

All matches of the inaugural Gold Cup will be available for streaming on Hotstar.

Hosts India will open their Gold Cup campaign on February 9 against Iran.