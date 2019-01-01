Live Scores
India

India international calendar 2019: Upcoming fixtures for men's, women's and age-group teams

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
The Blue Tigers have already played in the Asian Cup while the women's team prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers...

The year 2019 will bring many challenges to all of India's national teams across both men's and women's category and age-groups brackets.

The senior men's team participated in the 2019 Asian Cup in UAE in January. The Blue Tigers were knocked out in the first round itself, which led to the departure of head coach Stephen Constantine, who also filled in a similar role for the U23 side.

While the governing body for the game in the country, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) continues to search the next manager for the seniors, Derrick Pereira has been installed as the head coach of the U23 side.

The joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup begins in September for India. It is also a big year for the Indian Eves who eye progression into the third round of 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

Goal takes a look at the matches the India teams play in 2019:
 

January

India vs UAE

MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 6 January: Thailand 1-4 India

Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 10 January: India 0-2 UAE

Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage: 14 January: India 0-1 Bahrain

WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

Friendly: 21 January: Hong Kong 2-5 India

Friendly: 23 January: Hong Kong 0-1 India

Friendly: 27 January: Indonesia 0-3 India

Friendly: 30 January: Indonesia 0-2 India

MEN'S U16 TEAM:

Tri-Nation Series: 8 January: UAE U16 3-3 India U16

Tri-Nation Series: 12 January: India U16 0-4 Saudia Arabia U16

Friendly: 15 January: UAE U16 2-0 India U16

Friendly: 19 January: India U16 2-1 Shabab Al-Ahli U16

Friendly: 21 January: India U16 5-1 Al-Wasl U16
 

February

India Iran Gold Cup Women

WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

AIFF Gold Cup: 9 February: India 1-0 Iran

AIFF Gold Cup: 11 February: India 1-2 Nepal

AIFF Gold Cup: 13 February: India 0-2 Myanmar
 

March


MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window: 18 March - 26 March

WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Group Stage: 13 March: India v Maldives

SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Group Stage: 17 March: Sri Lanka v India

SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Semi-Final: 20 March

SAFF Women's Championship 2019 Final: 22 March

India U-23 Maldives SAFF Cup 2018

MEN'S U23 TEAM:

Friendly: 11 March: Qatar U23 v India U23

2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualification Group F: 22 March: Tajikistan U23 v India U23

2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualification Group F: 24 March: Uzbekistan U23 v India U23

2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualification Group F: 26 March: India U23 v Pakistan U23
 

April


India Women Iran Gold Cup 2019

WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers second round: 1 April - 9 April: Group A in Myanmar
TBA: India v Indonesia
TBA: Nepal v India
TBA: Myanmar v India
 

May


N/A
 

June


MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window: 3 June - 11 June

WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window: 10 June - 18 June
 

July


N/A
 

August


WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window: 26 August - 3 September
 

September


MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window/World Cup-Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers: 2 September - 10 September

WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window: 30 September - 8 October
 

October


MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window/World Cup-Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers: 7 October - 15 October
 

November


MEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window/World Cup-Asian Cup Joint Qualifiers: 11 November - 19 November

WOMEN'S SENIOR TEAM:

FIFA International Friendly Window: 4 November - 12 November
 

December


N/A

Close