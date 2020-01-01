India likely to play remaining 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in October and November

A tentative schedule has been chalked out after consultation with AFC...

could resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on October 8 when they take on , Goal understands.

According to the tentative schedule worked out by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), will then face Bangladesh away from home on October 13, whereas their last group stage fixture against Afghanistan is likely to be played on November 17.

The aforementioned matches were scheduled to take place in March and June until the Coronavirus pandemic halted all sporting activities across the world.

The fresh dates are yet to be rubber-stamped by FIFA and the AFC is waiting for official confirmation. It has to be noted that the final decision also depends on the Coronavirus situation and travel regulations, as applicable to each country.

India are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. top the table with 13 points while Oman are hot on their heels with 12.

Eight group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the continent's 12-team final qualifying stage for the 2022 World Cup.

India are virtually out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach of the Blue Tigers. That will book them a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Qualifiers.

India lost narrowly to Oman at home before pulling holding Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw. The inspiring result was followed by two more draws and a loss against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Oman respectively.