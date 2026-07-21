Al-Ittihad chief executive Domingos Soares has explained why the Saudi club turned to German coach Jens Wissing to lead the first team next season, replacing fellow Portuguese Sergio Conceicao.

The Saudi side confirmed Wissing as their new technical director, stepping in for Conceicao. The club sacked the Portuguese at the end of last season after he failed to deliver a single trophy.

Soares said in a video clip Al-Ittihad posted on their official "X" account: "The choice of our coach Mr Jens Wissing was very important, and an essential part of the preparation for the new season".

He added: "We have known Mr Wissing for a while, and I worked with him in the past. We know that he is a young coach who is very talented and ambitious, and he has a strong desire to succeed with Al-Ittihad".

"As for the technical staff with him, it is a mix of international assistant coaches from different regions, and also with Saudi coaches," he continued.

Soares concluded: "The integration of these skills takes us to a new level, and I believe it is the right level to achieve the right results in the coming weeks and months".

Wissing's finest hour came in the second half of last season. He steered Japanese side Gamba Osaka to their first AFC Champions League Two title, beating Al-Nassr in the final.