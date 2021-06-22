Immersive Euro 2020 experience with Interactive Mode

Now you can enjoy a wholesome UEFA Euro 2020 experience via the Interactive Mode on Astro GO.

Andrea Bocelli’s incredible rendition of Nessun dorma set the tone on the opening night of UEFA Euro 2020 that sparked Italy to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Belgium and England laid claim to their tournament favourite tags by grabbing all three points in their opening matches albeit in contrasting fashion with the former having an easier game than the latter.

Then we saw who else but Cristiano Ronaldo hitting a brace of goals that puts in as the undisputed top scorer of all time in the competition as Portugal brushed aside Hungary in a chaotic seven minutes period.

The other game in this Group of Death saw world champions France stamping their class over Germany with Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante in fine fettle, and Karim Benzema back in the Les Bleus fold.

All these matches and every single one from now until the final on Jul 12 can be streamed on Astro GO application where you can immerse yourself with the brand new ‘Interactive Mode’.

Find yourself late to the match and missed out on an earlier action? The Interactive Mode has you covered as you can now tap on the instant highlights and choose which action to see!

Not only that, you can also get the starting line-ups and real-time statistics that will certainly add to your experience and keep you on top of all the action of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Surely you will want to catch the eagerly anticipated match between Portugal and France on Thursday Jun 24 with all these special features!

