'I'm ready to play!' - Ozil feeling helpless at Arsenal but is sure Emery will pick him again

The German playmaker still believes he has a future at the Emirates Stadium despite his lack of game time under the current manager

Mesut Ozil says he feels "helpless" watching from the sidelines but has vowed to get back into Unai Emery's first-team plans.

Emery has only used the 31-year-old playmaker in two of the Gunners' 11 matches this season, for a total of 142 minutes on the pitch.

With question marks surrounding his future at the club, Ozil admitted his dismay at being frozen out of the first team but said he is ready to make an impact if called upon.

"It’s disappointing, of course. But as a professional footballer, I have to respect the decision of the coach," Ozil told The Athletic .

"Not being involved, watching from home, makes me feel helpless. I want to be part of the side, I want to support my team-mates to succeed. I’m not training all the time just for the sake of it, I’m ready to play.

"This should not be about me or the coach, only the club. I have to give everything, be fit and focused, and I’m training hard to be ready."

Following Ozil's omission from the 18-man squad that defeated Standard Liege 4-0, Emery suggested that German is being left out of the Arsenal team because other players deserve to play more .

However, the German bears no grudge about his current situation, insisting he has "respect" for his manager, just like the other coaches in his career.

When asked if he fears Emery might not pick him for Arsenal again, he said: "I don’t think that will happen. I will play. I believe in myself to do what he asks of me and I want to help the club to reach our goals.

"I’ve worked under some of the biggest coaches in the world - Arsene [Wenger], Jose Mourinho, Joachim Low - and always I show respect. It’s the same for Unai.

"We might not see eye-to-eye on everything but that’s normal, it’s life and it’s the same with my family and friends. You have to accept it and go forward."

Ozil was the victim of a moped attack prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign, along with team-mate Sead Kolasinac, which had an effect on his pre-season preparations.

But the ex- player said he had recovered from the incident and had been working harder to keep fit because he hadn't been playing matches.

"Pre-season went very well and although things were disrupted by the [carjacking] attack, since then I’ve been fully available and when the coach has selected me I’ve been ready, played and always tried to give my best," Ozil added.

"I’ve trained at the same level my whole career but because I’ve not had minutes recently, I’m doing extra work with the fitness coach and in the gym to get even fitter than normal. I know what is needed and believe in myself."