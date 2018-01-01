‘I’m proud of my skin colour’ – Napoli defender Koulibaly responds to racist chants in Inter Milan defeat

The centre-back was allegedly a victim of racist chants at the San Siro on Wednesday evening

Kalidou Koulibaly has hit back at fans who allegedly abused him racially in Napoli's 1-0 loss to Inter Milan.

The Senegal international was subjected to monkey chants with manager Carlo Ancelotti revealing that there were three separate warnings issued in the stadium regarding the unpleasant behaviour from fans.

Koulibaly was sent off in the 80th minute of the encounter after sarcastically applauding the referee for showing him a yellow card for his challenge on Matteo Politano.

His expulsion paved the way for Lautaro Martinez's late goal for the Nerazzurri in the closing stages.

After the game, the 27-year-old took to social media to boast of his background and apologised for his sending off.

“I'm sorry for the defeat and above all to have left my brothers,” Koulibaly tweeted after the game.

“But I'm proud of the colour of my skin. To be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan man.”

Mi dispiace la sconfitta e sopratutto avere lasciato i miei fratelli!

Però sono orgoglioso del colore della mia pelle. Di essere francese, senegalese, napoletano: uomo.



⚽ #InterNapoli 1-0

🇸🇳 #KK26 #famiglia

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre

💪🏿 #DifendoLaCittà pic.twitter.com/f9q0KYggcw — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) December 26, 2018

Earlier this season, the Senegalese defender was a victim of racist abuse at the Allianz Stadium in October that saw Juventus sanctioned to close a part of their stadium.