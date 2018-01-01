'I'm not done with you yet' - Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy stay

The Swedish striker has announced his decision to remain with his current club amidst speculation about his future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he is staying in the MLS with LA Galaxy via a post on social media.

There was a great deal of speculation surrounding the star striker's future, with strong links to former club AC Milan.

However, it seems the mercurial forward is set for another season in Los Angeles following his typically dramatic announcement.

Article continues below

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

More to follow...