'I'm mad at Favre!' - Haaland wanted to stay on for Dortmund after 'only' scoring four

The 20-year-old striker drew within a single strike of Lewandowski at the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts after an extraordinary haul in Berlin

Erling Haaland has revealed that he gave Lucien Favre a piece of his mind on Saturday - because he believed he could have added to his tally of four goals against .

The Norwegian took centre-stage for his club as they breezed past the hosts in an impressive 5-2 comeback victory.

Hertha went ahead after 33 minutes through Matheus Cunha, a goal that seemed to spark Dortmund - and especially Haaland - into action after a slow start in their first match back from the international break.

Haaland went on to score a 15-minute hat-trick after the break, adding a fourth 79 minutes in after Raphael Guerreiro netted to join him on the scoresheet and seconds after Cunha briefly took the game back to 4-2 from the penalty spot with his second.

That proved to be the striker's last action in the game as he made way for 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who became the Bundesliga's youngest-ever player.

But after the game, and with tongue firmly in cheek, Haaland insisted he had more to give - and told coach Favre as much.

"To be honest after the game, [Favre] asked me how many I scored. He asked me: Did you score three?” Haaland joked to ESPN.

“I said: 'No, four. Only four because you subbed me out.' So I’m a bit mad at him right now but that’s how it is."

Favre later confirmed Haaland's version of events, while paying tribute to BVB for turning things round in spectacular fashion after a tough first 45 minutes.

"It’s true because I am not just watching the goals, I am watching the passes too," the coach admitted to ESPN.

“[I told the players at half-time] we have to keep playing this way, play the ball forward more, make more runs into the box and the team did that immediately in the second half.”

Saturday's emphatic win took Dortmund within one point of leaders , who were held 1-1 by on the same day.

Haaland, meanwhile, has drawn within one goal of current top scorer Robert Lewandowski, with the prolific pair boasting 10 and 11 goals respectively after just eight rounds of the 2020-21 season.