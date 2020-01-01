'I'm looking forward to this year' - Ellis eyes Banyana's 2020 success after back-to-back Caf awards

The 56-year-old South African coach is excited to have emerged the best women's tactician on the continent for the second time in a row

's Desiree Ellis has said she is looking forward to achieving huge success in 2020 after winning the Africa Women's Coach of the Year award for the second time in a row on Tuesday.

She is hot on the heels of a successful 2018 season where she inspired South Africa to African Women's Cup of Nations runners-up, earning a maiden Women's World Cup qualification in .

The 56-year-old, who had led Banyana Banyana to retain the Cosafa Women's Cup title was crowned the maiden Women’s Coach of the Year despite narrowly missing out on the continental title in 2018.

In 2019, She became first to coach Banyana at the Women's World Cup for the first time and her team was applauded by all and sundry despite failing to make it out of the group stages in .

She later inspired the team to win the 12-nation Cosafa Women's Championship for the third time in a row and has now won the best women's coach award for the second time.

"It's really special and always difficult to win it a second time and back-to-back," Ellis told Goal.

"I never speak about myself and we are a team. The players have been special and amazing and their efforts got me nominated and the award, so a big thank you to them.

"The technical and support staff play a huge role as well. But I'm very happy and excited and also want to thank Safa and Sasol for this award, which also goes to all the coaches in Women's football in South Africa and on the continent.

"I looked at coach Djeumba and coach Dennerby and thought that the tough competition and we all have a chance but you have to believe and then the Safa president gives me this award."

Ellis, who claimed the award in 2018 when it was first introduced, beat off competition from tactician Alain Djeumfa and former coach Thomas Dennerby to retain the prize.

She insisted she is not resting on her laurels and is setting her sights on making a huge impact with Banyana in 2020.

"The 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France was my major special moment during the year 2019. The award means a lot," she continued.

"It shows and that we are on the right track. It is huge for all the coaches in Women's football who are part of this success.

"Our president [Danny Jordaan] decided to appoint female coaches for our women's national teams. We also have women's coaches at teams in our National League and Sasol Leagues (provincial leagues in nine provinces) and we inspire each other.

"I'm really looking forward to this year. We have the qualification for Awcon and obviously, the first 12 teams Awcon and Cosafa Women's Cup.

"There are also Fifa dates that we can utilise to prepare. This is the start of a new cycle to prepare for qualification for the 2023 Women's World Cup."

Ellis, who lost the maiden African Women's Player of the Year award to Nigeria's Mercy Akide in 2001, has now emerged as the only winner of African women's coach prize in 2018 and 2019.