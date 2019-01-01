'I'm happy when I play football' - Neymar offers no assurances over PSG future

The Brazil international wanted out of Parc des Princes over the summer, but is committed to another campaign in the French capital for now

Neymar wanted to leave for over the summer and claims to be merely "happy" playing football for now, with no assurances offered over his long-term future in .

The last transfer window was dominated by speculation regarding the international, as he made it clear that was looking to secure a return to Camp Nou.

No deal was done and the 27-year-old has been forced to play his way back into favour with a fan base at Parc des Princes that continues to question his commitment to the cause.

Neymar insists that his full focus is locked on PSG, with no exit thoughts clouding his judgement, and he is determined to deliver more major silverware in 2019-20.

For him, being out on the field is the most important thing at this stage of his career, with the intention being to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

Neymar told RMC Sport after helping PSG to a 5-0 Champions League win over Galatasaray: "Am I happy in Paris? I’m happy when I play football.

“What I like best is being out on the field, no matter where I am.

“Where there are two posts, a ball and team-mates, I am happy.”

Neymar would be forgiven by many of his detractors in Paris if he were to taste European glory with PSG this season.

He was acquired in 2017 with the intention of helping a dominant force in to make more of an impression on the continental scene.

That has not happened so far, with PSG having failed to make it past the round of 16 in three successive campaigns.

Neymar has not figured prominently in the knockout stages for them so far, with untimely injuries hindering his cause.

There is, however, a desire on the South American’s part to help spearhead a quest for glory this season alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi.

Neymar added: “It is important for us to still be in the competition come February, and it is very important for me too.

“I was not there last year and we have to think about the fans and do all we can to be at our best.”

PSG are safely through to the last-16 this season and will discover their opponents for the first knockout round when the draw is held on Monday.