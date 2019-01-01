‘I'm focused on keeping up the work’ – Machia hungry for more goals at Sporting Braga

The Cameroonian is delighted after her superb finish as a substitute in her side's triumph against Marco Ramos' team

Farida Machia is confident she still has more to offer Braga this season after her unbelievable goal against Ouriense.

The 28-year-old starred in Braga's maiden Portuguese title win in 2018-19 and contributed five assists in four games in their first-ever Uefa Women's campaign despite losing in the Round of 32.

On Sunday, the forward, who netted five times last season, came off the bench to score her third goal of the season in Braga's 4-0 victory over Marcos Ramos' side at the Campo da Caridade.

🔄 | SUBSTITUIÇÃO - SUBSTITUTION



75' ENTRAM Machia e Laura para os lugares de Shade Pratt e Francisca! #LigaBPI | #CAOSCB | 0-2 | #VãoTerDeContarConnosco | — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) November 17, 2019

⚽ | GOOOOOLO - GOAL



91’ Machia inscreve o seu nome na lista de marcadoras do encontro! 😍

#LigaBPI | #CAOSCB | 0-4 | #VãoTerDeContarConnosco | pic.twitter.com/zvx0w9pptL — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) November 17, 2019

Having struck late from 30 metres out, the forward hopes to continue to find the back of the net in a bid to help Braga to more success.

"I’m just thankful my work is paying off and I’m focused on keeping up the work and keeping the train moving towards my goals and visions," Machia told Goal.

"As a forward finding the back of the net is always an objective, so I was coming in to do my job as a forward and keep the team winning.

"Last season, I had five goals and my goal target for this season is to be on the double digits at least in terms of goals and assists."

Machia was a substitute five times in six outings this season, yet the international is not troubled by her fringe role at Braga.

"My motivation is to have an impact on the team, whether it’s as a starter or a substitute, I want to make sure my presence is felt on the pitch as well as off the pitch," she continued.

"My intention in football is to win as many trophies and medals as possible, whether, with the club or country, I am focused on winning trophies as well as expressing myself freely on the field."

The latest win means Braga are third on the Portuguese log with 18 points from seven games and Machia will be eager to prove her worth if she gets a starting role against Estoril Praia on Sunday.