‘I’ll be amazed if Adrian leaves Liverpool’ – Kirkland expects keeper to stay despite Champions League error

The former Reds shot-stopper does not expect a costly mistake against Atletico Madrid to see the Spaniard edged through the exits this summer

Adrian still has a future at despite his costly mistake against , says Chris Kirkland, with the former Reds goalkeeper saying he would be “amazed” to see the Spaniard moved on.

An experienced shot-stopper finds himself back under the microscope following a testing outing on Wednesday.

Everything seemed to be going to plan for Liverpool when Roberto Firmino put them 2-0 in front against Atletico at Anfield.

Adrian did, however, contribute towards the Liga outfit taking charge once more as his poor clearance in extra-time allowed Marcos Llorente to be teed up for a priceless away goal.

From there, Diego Simeone’s side went on to grab two more and run out 3-2 victors on the night – allowing them to make their way to the quarter-final stage at the expense of the current holders.

Adrian has faced plenty of criticism for the part he played in Liverpool’s demise, but the 33-year-old is not expected to see a contract through to 2021 cut short as he is edged through the exits.

Ex-Reds custodian Kirkland told Love Sport Radio: “There's no hiding the fact that he has made mistakes.

“Alisson's the undisputed No.1 and I think that puts extra pressure on him because of how well Alisson's performed; people are waiting for the chance that, if the No.2 keeper comes in, doesn't do as well, he's under extra pressure, you've got to take a chance.

“And unfortunately he made a mistake at the other night and [against Atletico], but he knows that he's big enough, he's got a big enough character.

“He's been superb since he's been at the club under difficult circumstances when he first came as well with Alisson getting injured, and obviously won the Super Cup with the team and helped them to do that.

“So listen, he'll recover and he's got to do quickly because it looks as though he'll be playing at on Monday night.

“I'm not sure what the contract situation is with Adrian but I'll be amazed if he's not at the club next year because of what he's done and performed and not just on the pitch, but off the pitch.

“He's in the dressing room, he's very lively. The lads have took to him extremely well. So when you make mistakes in high-profile games, these are the questions that are always going to be asked.”

Liverpool have little choice but to keep faith with Adrian at present, heading towards a derby date at Goodison Park on Monday, with Brazil international Alisson currently sidelined with a hip injury.