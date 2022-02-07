Ilhan Fandi and Saifullah Akbar among big names in Singapore U23 squad

GOAL
FAS

The Lions have named a strong squad for the upcoming AFF U23 Championship

Senior internationals Ilhan Fandi, Saifullah Akbar, Nur Adam Abdullah and Jacob Mahler have been named in the provisional Singapore Under-23 squad for the upcoming AFF Championship in Cambodia.

Ilhan, Saifullah and Nur Adam were all part of the successful Singapore squad that made it to the semi-finals at the Suzuki Cup back in December, although the youngsters had to settle for bit-part roles at the tournament on home soil.

Singapore will now be looking to build on that successful campaign at the underage tournament, with the Lions taking part in the U-23 competition for only the second time after sitting out the 2019 edition.

Editors' Picks

Singapore were drawn in Group C alongside Thailand and Vietnam, who have both decided to send their U-21 squads to the tournament.

Article continues below

They kick off their campaign with a match against the War Elephants on February 16, before locking horns with Vietnam on February 19.

Full Singapore U-23 squad:

NamePosDOBClub
Aizil YazidGK24-Dec-04Hougang United
Ridhwan FikriGK29-Apr-99Young Lions
Riki KimuraGK14-Nov-00Balestier Khalsa
Umayr SujuandyGK18-Feb-03Young Lions
Danish IrfanDF10-Mar-99Young Lions
Irfan NajeebDF31-Jul-99Tampines Rovers
Jacob MahlerDF10-Apr-00Young Lions
Jordan EmaviweDF09-Apr-01Young Lions
Nur Adam AbdullahDF13-Apr-01Lion City Sailors
Raoul SuhaimiDF18-Sep-05Young Lions
Ryaan SanizalDF31-May-02Tampines Rovers
Ryhan StewartDF15-Feb-00Young Lions
Syed AkmalDF28-Apr-00Young Lions
Abdul RasaqMF16-Jun-01Young Lions
Arshad ShamimMF09-Dec-99Young Lions
Daniel GohMF13-Aug-99Young Lions
Danish QayyumMF02-Feb-02Young Lions
Farhan ZulkifliMF10-Nov-02Hougang United
Jared GallagherMF18-Jan-02Young Lions
Joel ChewMF09-Feb-00Young Lions
Rezza RezkyMF08-Nov-00Young Lions
Saifullah AkbarMF31-Jan-99Lion City Sailors
Shah ShahiranMF14-Nov-99Young Lions
Zamani ZamriMF31-May-01Young Lions
Glenn KwehFW26-Mar-00Young Lions
Ilhan FandiFW08-Nov-02Young Lions
Khairin NadimFW08-May-04Young Lions
Nicky MelvinFW13-Jun-02Albirex Niigata (S)
Zikos ChuaFW15-Apr-02Young Lions