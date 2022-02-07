Ilhan Fandi and Saifullah Akbar among big names in Singapore U23 squad

Senior internationals Ilhan Fandi, Saifullah Akbar, Nur Adam Abdullah and Jacob Mahler have been named in the provisional Singapore Under-23 squad for the upcoming AFF Championship in Cambodia.

Ilhan, Saifullah and Nur Adam were all part of the successful Singapore squad that made it to the semi-finals at the Suzuki Cup back in December, although the youngsters had to settle for bit-part roles at the tournament on home soil.

Singapore will now be looking to build on that successful campaign at the underage tournament, with the Lions taking part in the U-23 competition for only the second time after sitting out the 2019 edition.

Singapore were drawn in Group C alongside Thailand and Vietnam, who have both decided to send their U-21 squads to the tournament.

They kick off their campaign with a match against the War Elephants on February 16, before locking horns with Vietnam on February 19.

Full Singapore U-23 squad: