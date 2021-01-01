Iheanacho wins Leicester City Goal of the Month award

The Nigeria international has scooped another individual accolade for his impressive showing last month for the Foxes

Kelechi Iheanacho has been announced as the winner of the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for March.

The 24-year-old fired home a first-time volley after he was set by his compatriot and teammate Wilfred Ndidi to help the King Power Stadium outfit shared the points with Burnley.

His strike beat off competitions from Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, U23 star Kasey McAteer and Leicester City Women's Shannon O'Brien, Esmee De Graaf and Sam Tierney to clinch the prize.

The attacker had won the Premier League Player of the Month award for his blistering form in the month under review, where he scored five league goals.

The Super Eagles star has also been shortlisted for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month prize and was recently handed a contract extension for his convincing showings for the Foxes.

Ndidi had previously revealed the new-found form of the forward was not a fluke, recollecting his impressive performances for Nigeria at the youth level and backing him to continue the fine displays.

"Kelechi's talent was never in doubt, but as it is in life people love to criticise others when they are down," Ndidi said.

"He was unfairly criticised and judged by different people. This is someone I have known from our youth days at the under-17s and I know his quality, so it's not a fluke that he is producing his best football again.

"I am very happy for him because he's doing wonderfully well now and everyone can see.

“It's just sad that when he needed encouragement in the past few years many were quick to write him off, but thankfully some of these people have now turned around to praise him. That's life.

“He's a happy guy and Kelechi is only now enjoying a deserving reward for his tireless hard work. When you get the rhythm of games and the support of your coach, teammates and fans, it can only get better.

"This latest chapter is going to give him the belief and confidence that he is a really important player for his club and country.”

Iheanacho has now scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season and will be expected to continue the fine showings against West Ham United on Sunday.

His contribution has helped the King Power Stadium outfit to their current third spot on the Premier League behind Manchester City and Manchester United.