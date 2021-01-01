Iheanacho equals his best goalscoring tally in Leicester City's defeat to West Ham United

The Nigeria international found the net twice against the Hammers, but the Foxes’ will have to work harder to confirm a Champions League spot

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho has equalled his best goalscoring tally in a single league season after he scored his eighth Premier League goal in Leicester City’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

With the Hammers leading 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium thanks to a brace from Jesse Lingard and a third from Jarrod Bowen, the striker produced two goals as he tried to help the Foxes avoid defeat.

Picking up the ball from Ricardo Pereira on the edge of the hosts’ box in the 70th minute, the striker smashed home from 25 yards out. The left-footed effort flashed past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who couldn’t keep it out.

He completed his brace in the 90th minute. Substitute Marc Albrighton delivered a cross from the right that eventually fell for the Nigeria international who rifled past Fabianski from eight yards out.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, equalling his best tally in a single campaign; the Nigerian scored 14 for Man City in 2015-16. #WHULEI pic.twitter.com/Rv2of6Tj9n — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 11, 2021

With that, Iheanacho now boasts 14 goals for Brendan Rodgers’ men in all competitions this season, equalling his best tally in a single campaign.

The last time he scored that much in a season was during his spell for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the 2015-16 campaign.

The 24-year-old’s brace against David Moyes’ side also saw him become Leicester’s joint-highest goalscorer with veteran Jamie Vardy.

Also, the former Citizen has now scored seven goals in his last five Premier League games for the King Power Stadium outfit, as many as he managed in his previous 57 games in the competition combined.

7 - Kelechi Iheanacho has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games for Leicester, as many as he managed in his previous 57 games in the competition combined. #WHULEI pic.twitter.com/o586gDKkqK — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 11, 2021

With their defeat, Leicester City occupy third spot in the English elite division log having accrued 56 points from 31 outings in the ongoing season – leading fifth-placed Chelsea by just two points, while West Ham are fourth with 55 points from the same number of outings.

They would be hoping to avoid any slip in their quest to play in the Champions League next season. Rodgers’ men will enjoy an extra few days of rest before hosting relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion next Thursday.

For Moyes and his men, they return to action on Saturday, April 17 as they travel up north to face Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.