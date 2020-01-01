Iheanacho competes with Maddison and Vardy for Leicester City award

The Nigerian striker is in line to grab his first individual accolade at the King Power Stadium since his move from Manchester City

Kelechi Iheanacho’s strike against has been nominated for the Goal of the Season award.

The international’s strike helped the Foxes beat the Bees 1-0 in January’s fourth round encounter at Griffin Park.



The Super Eagles forward beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels from close range after controlling a cross from defender James Justin in the encounter’s fourth minute.

That effort will compete with that of the club’s top scorer Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury for the Foxes’ best goal in the season under review – which will be decided through voting.

Vardy boasts of three entries with his strike against Bournemouth, and shortlisted, while Chilwell’s screamer against at Vicarage Road will also compete for the prize.

Just like Vardy, Maddison has three of his goals competing for the honour – as the club picked his efforts against Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur, Arsenal and .

Apart from this category, awards will also be handed out for Supporters’ Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Development Squad Player of the Season and Academy Player of the Season.

Last season’s ceremony saw Pereira win the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

Leicester City also announced that there will be no End of Season Dinner this season due to the current social distancing recommendations in the United Kingdom.

Although Iheanacho's future at the King Power Stadium remains uncertain as reports have it that the club will be shopping for a replacement, the 23-year-old, who joined from , has scored 10 goals and provided four assists for Brendan Rodgers’ men across all competitions this term.

As well as compatriot Wilfred Ndidi, the 2013 U17 Fifa World Cup Golden Ball and Silver Shoe winner is expected to play a role when Brendan’s team tackles in the English top-flight's last day.



Victory for them over the Old Trafford giants will see them get a ticket for next season’s at the expense of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.