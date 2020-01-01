Igor Angulo: FC Goa are primed to compete in the ISL and the AFC Champions League

The former Gornik Zabrze star wants to continue doing well with the Gaurs...

's Igor Angulo is adjusting well to the conditions in Goa ahead of the 2020-21 (ISL) season.

Having scored more than 80 goals in his last stint at Gornik Zabrze, the Spaniard has opened his account in with a goal in the 3-2 friendly win against with Seminlen Doungel and Ishan Pandita scoring the other two goals for the Goans.

"The first two weeks (in Goa), I was locked in a room (mandatory quarantine in lieu of the Covid-19 protocol). After that, it has been like a normal pre-season. It is very important now to make sure our physical condition is good and to know each other well. We have to adapt ourselves to the ideas of the coach (Juan Ferrando). There is not much time but we have to make the best of the time we have to reach the best level possible. All the clubs are in the same situation so we have no excuses," said Angulo.

More teams

"I'm not used to this weather - the humidity. The first few pieces of training were a bit hard but little by little I am getting used to it and we are working hard as a team," he added.

Angulo expects a testing season, with the club participating in the ISL and the AFC . The 36-year-old is convinced that FC Goa have a competitive squad for both the competitions and feels that mental strength is going to play a crucial role this season.

"We have a good enough team to not only play in the ISL but Asian Champions League also. Mental strength will be crucial because it is so much different from the seasons before. We have to get along well as a family. I have hope for a good season.

"I never have personal targets. Football is a collective sport. For FC Goa, the target has to be to win the league, win the play-offs. This year we will be in (Asian) Champions League also and I hope to do a very good role there also. I am an experienced player, so I hope to be able to teach the younger players. And I am a striker, so I have to help my team scoring goals and create chances and do as I did in the last few years."

FC Goa are the first Indian club to play in the group stages, Angulo feels that they have to take it one step at a time and not get ahead of themselves.

"It's the first time an Indian club is going to play in Asian Champions League but now we are focused on the ISL as the Asian Champions League is very far. The most intelligent way is to go game-by-game and be close to the play-offs. All the teams will be eager to play us as we are the first team in the Asian Champions League but for us, we just have to go game-by-game," he stated.

Angulo also revealed that he was pleased with the quality in the FC Goa squad.

"I was surprised by the quality of the Indian players. They are so motivated. We have a good mix of Indian players and foreigners. We are getting along very well and this will be crucial for this season. I hope we keep it like this till the end of the season."