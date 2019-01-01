Ighalo wins first career title in China with Shanghai Shenhua

The Nigeria international played a role in helping his team win the Chinese FA Cup on Friday

Odion Ighalo has won his maiden career title after helping Shanghai Shenhua lift the Chinese at the Hongkou Stadium on Friday.

The Shanghai outfit defeated Shandong Luneng 3-0 as they rallied from a 1-0 loss in the first-leg to win the cup competition with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Second-half goals from Kim Shin-Wook, Stephan El Shaarawy and Gabon's Alexander N'Doumnou, after Ighalo was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute, propelled Shanghai Shenhua to victory.

Article continues below

The triumph secured the 30-year-old's first title in his 14-year professional career.

The striker could not add to his tally of 10 goals in 19 appearances this season but his contribution helped the Flower of Shanghai claim their fifth cup crown and a place in the 2020 AFC group stage.

On Sunday, Shanghai Shenhua ended the 2019 Chinese Super League season in 13th place with 30 points from 30 games.